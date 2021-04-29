Arrested GOP vlogger said his "Kill Your Senators" video was just a joke, bro

Liberals don't have a sense of humor, according to Brendan Hunt (37) of Queens, NY. In his January 8 video, the Trump-supporting conspiracy fabulist said, "We need to go back to the US Capitol when all of the Senators and a lot of the Representatives are back there, and this time we have to show up with our guns. And we need to slaughter these motherfuckers." Hunt, who goes by the moniker X-Ray Ultra, was arrested on January 19 (Arrest warrant).

Hunt, who was an employee at the New York State Office of Court Administration, and his lawyers were shocked, simply shocked, about the charges, because Hunt's call to murder people was just a good old-fashioned joke. Unfortunately for Hunt, the snowflakes on the jury didn't have the intellectual sophistication to appreciate Hunt's wry sense of humor and they found him guilty of threatening to assault or murder US officials. He could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

From Ars Technica:

His defense hinged on the claim that the videos were made in jest, that he didn't really mean that people should murder public officials. Hunt also said he was drunk and high at the time he posted the videos. "I didn't think anything was wrong at the time," he said. "I thought it was sort of amusing in a way." "I'm sort of just a YouTube guy who makes controversial content and clickbait videos," he said. "The idea that I would somehow borrow somebody's gun, waltz into Biden's inauguration ceremony like some Looney Tunes character, and somehow line up all senators and execute a firing squad on them I think is a pretty ridiculous idea." Hunt added that he needed to "readjust what I think is humorous."

In early December Hunt posted a comment on Facebook in response to an article about a person who allegedly drove over a cop who was arresting another person who'd violated New York's Covid-19 regulations:

Fuck the lockdown po-lice! Yeah booiii run those pigs over! Anyone enforcing this lockdown mask vaccine bullshit deserves nothing less than a bullet in their fucking head! Including cops! If you're going to shoot someone tho, go after a high value target like pelosi schumer or AOC. They really need to be put down. These commies will see death before they see us surrender! USA!!

Who says Republicans aren't funny?