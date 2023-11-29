Is there anything more on-brand than a prideful MAGA man assaulting his partner with a firearm? Students for Trump co-founder Ryan Fournier, 27, was charged with domestic assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly grabbing his girlfriend's arm and "striking her in the forehead" with his gun.

MAGA men across the country are nodding their heads in approval, muttering, "She musta deserved it."

The other co-founder of Students for Trump is also an exemplar of MAGA ethics. NPR reports that "Fournier's Students for Trump co-founder, John Lambert, accepted a federal plea deal in 2019 and was sentenced to 13 months in prison for a wire fraud scheme that collected over $46,000."