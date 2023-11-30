Florida's beacon of family values, GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, is married to Moms of Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler. They are considered one of the state's top political power couples in the GOP, as reported by the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

Anyone who doubts the couple's MAGA credentials just needs to read this report titled "Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, husband of Moms For Liberty cofounder, accused of sexual battery by alleged menage a trois lover." If that's not on-brand GOP behavior, I don't know what is.

According to a heavily redacted Active Criminal Investigation report from the Sarasota Police Department, the conservative hero is being investigated for allegedly raping a woman – who, by the way, claims to have been a threesome sex partner to both Ziegler and his wife, Bridget, the co-founder of the Hitler-quoting "Moms for Liberty" group.

From the report:

Sources also corroborated that a search warrant was executed on Christian Ziegler's cell phone and that investigators continue to conduct a forensic examination of the electronic device. Christian Ziegler is also alleged to have secretly videotaped the sexual encounters between the couple and the woman, sources said. … [Bridget Ziegler] is perhaps best known as the cofounder of the right-wing group Moms for Liberty and for helping lay the groundwork for DeSantis' Florida Parental Rights In Education Act (known as the "Don't Say Gay" law). Ziegler has been a leading anti-trans activist and "critical race theory" opponent who has said her aim is to bring "religious values" into schools. "Bridget Ziegler, we should have her in every county in Florida," DeSantis said in one speech. "We have to do a better job in these school board races."

Moms for Liberty issued a statement on Twitter defending Bridget Ziegler. "Yet another attempt today to ruin the reputation of a strong woman fighting for America," the group said.