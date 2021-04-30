Conservative icon / sex abuser Josh Duggar was arrested by U.S. Marshals on undisclosed charges

Reality TV star Josh Duggar (33) won the hearts of the religious right when he came out against gay marriage as a spokesman for the Christian nationalist hate group Family Research Council. His reputation as an intolerant upholder of conservative values was further cemented when four of his sisters and one other person revealed that he has sexually abused them as children, and when he later committed adultery against his wife using a hookup app.

Now that the father of six (with a seventh on the way!) been arrested on undisclosed federal charges we can expect that churches across the country will erect statues in honor of the exemplar of conservative values.

According to Fox News, US Marshals assisted in the arrest.

In 2019 Duggar worked at a car dealership, which was raided by Homeland Security. The Duggar household was reportedly also raided that week.

According to TMZ, Duggar is being sued for real estate fraud.

From Fox News:

Duggar's arrest news comes days after his wife, Anna, announced the couple was expecting their seventh child together. Reps for the Duggars and "19 Kids and Counting" home network TLC did not immediately respond to request for comment, nor did Western Arkansas' US Attorney's Office.

Huckabee, Rick Perry, Steve King, Scott Walker, Santorum, Jeb, Palin, Cruz, and Little Marco all cozied up to this creep and extolled his upstanding morals and devotion to family values. pic.twitter.com/mMjWukDydi — Don Hammond (@bluestatedon) April 30, 2021