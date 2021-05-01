Revenge porn to be punishable by up to 6 years in prison

Legislation was recently passed by the Mexican Congress to combat the publication and subsequent spread of revenge porn — sexual videos, audios, or pictures released without the consent of the people involved in the acts. The legislation states that those charged with distributing revenge porn could face up to 6 years in prison, and it passed with a staggering vote of 446 – 1. The initiative now heads to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to be signed into law.

A vast majority of Mexico's regional legislatures have passed their own strictures against the publication of revenge porn, but this law could prove to be the final nail in the proverbial coffin. This collection of legal measures is known informally as the "Ley Olimpia" or the Olimpia Law, named after Olimpia Coral Melo, a young woman who has been fighting to criminalize revenge porn since a video of her engaging in sexual acts was posted online in 2013.