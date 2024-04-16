Rep. Massie joins Marjorie Taylor Greene in mission to oust Johnson: "He's going to lose" (video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene got her first comrade today in her mission to oust Speaker Mike Johnson from his speakership, with MAGA Rep. Thomas Massie joining the cause. In fact, according to Politico, the Kentucky lawmaker even said to Johnson's face today, "You're not gong to be the speaker much longer."

When asked by a reporter if Massie wanted Johnson to resign, the Kentucky lawmaker emphatically answered, "Yes. Yeah, I asked him to resign."

"The motion is going to get called, okay? Does anybody doubt that?" he continued, after admitting Johnson wasn't going to resign on his own. "The motion will get called, and then he's going to lose more votes than Kevin McCarthy." (See video below, posted by The Lincoln Project.)

In fact, Johnson would most likely need Democratic support to keep his position. From Politico:

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) on Tuesday became the second Republican to publicly back an attempt to end Johnson's speakership, delivering the message directly to the Louisiana Republican during a closed-door GOP conference meeting. Massie is the first Republican to join Greene's effort amid rising conservative frustration with the speaker's proposed foreign aid package. It's not clear when Greene plans to force the ouster vote, though she has vowed to do it eventually. If she does so after Friday, when Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) is retiring, Johnson would need to lean on Democrats to save his speakership.