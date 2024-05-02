Oops! Marjorie Taylor Greene stunt backfires after she trolls Speaker Johnson — MUGA hats now on sale to help Ukraine (video)

Moscow Marge angrily displayed a MUGA (Make Ukraine Great Again) hat yesterday as she announced her upcoming motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson. And although she thought the cute stunt would own the Speaker and the bipartisan Congress members who passed the Ukraine aid bill, instead her prop went up for sale to give even more aid to Ukraine.

"In her honor, we are now selling the hat with 100% of profits going to two groups who do incredible work in Ukraine," announced MeidasTouch today.

The handsome blue hats are on sale here for $45, will start shipping on May 13, and will be offered until May 31. All of the profits will go to United Help Ukraine and World Central Kitchen. As MeidasTouch says in their ad, "Thanks, Marge!"