Get AI-powered content management and 100GB of cloud storage for $30 with Starchive

Most cloud storage options operate like a self-storage locker with haphazardly packed with boxes, little to no organization, and the sense that if you need one particular file, it could take the better part of a day to find it. Fortunately, Starchive can bring you a feeling of ease and control over your cloud storage, featuring content management abilities that most other cloud storage systems can't touch.

Rather than simple cloud storage, Starchive fashions itself as an upscale digital image curation system, utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence to not only hold on to all your documents, files, digital media, and more, but actually keep tabs on it all as well.

From businesses and solo entrepreneurs to genuine artists and other creative professionals, Starchive can help streamline the entire storage process. With 100GB of cloud real estate, every item you want to preserve can be saved online. But Starchive goes a step further, using its AI brain to automatically tag and organize items based on the content, making it easier to search, find, share and custom organize later.

Rather than just dropping a file into a plain folder, your video, music, document, image, or other pieces of content are filed into a collection, which automatically tags them with descriptions, metadata, and even access rights for everything in that collection.

But what if you want to save a file about your bookstore client into a collection of your own work as well as a collection of all your company's bookstore assets? No problem. The file can be in both collections at once, all while only being stored on your drive once. All that content can be shared easily with anyone from simple links, while members each use their own private workspaces to work from the same stockpile of assets to make collaborating simple.

Users can even use Starchive to publish to or import directly from social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more so you can maneuver content from a phone or tablet and never have to worry about running out of space.

Starchive is already the place where artists like Bob Dylan, Carly Simon, and Roseanne Cash curate their material, as well as organizations like Volvo, Essence Magazine, and the New York Philharmonic.

