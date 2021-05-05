This friendly clown is thrilled to be eating a bowl of Sugar Rice Krinkles in this 1956 commercial. The video begins when Krinkles the clown pops his head out of a miniature house with a rooster on it. He then explains the joy of Sugar Rice Krinkles cereal and looks like he's having the time of his life — I need to try some too now!
This clown sure likes Sugar Rice Krinkles in this 1956 TV spot
