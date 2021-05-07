Jen Psaki cuts through the BS of a Newsmax "people say" question by pinning reporter down for a source

Asking White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki a murky question by citing "people" as your source is never a good idea. We all know that by now – except for Newsmax "reporter" Emerald Robinson. Somehow she missed the memo, unprofessionally asking today, "Given the number of former Obama administration officials that are now in the Biden administration and the president's relatively light schedule, there's a growing perception that this is really just the third term of President Obama. What do you say to 'people' who say that?"

Per usual, Psaki cut to the chase: "Who's saying that?"

"You've heard that a lot in the media," Robinson replied, thinking "media" was somehow more precise than "people."

"Who in the media?" Psaki pressed.

"Different people," Robinson said, clearly in way over her head.

"Like?" Psaki asked.

Cornered, Robinson tries to sidetrack Psaki by babbling about a time Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with President Biden and VP Harris. "It was Vice President Kamala Harris who greeted the prime minister," she said, still not able to come up with a source, then babbling a bit more before finally asking, "So I just want to get your answer to 'people' who question that."

"Well, it's hard to react when I don't know what people you're talking about."

But Psaki, you are reacting, and your cool, unruffled, to-the-point composure is, as always, perfect.