Watch this Central Park Karen lie about being assaulted by two Black women

"I brought my portable charger & it slipped off my friend's bike," writes Alana Lambert, a Black woman who was biking riding with a friend in New York's Central Park. "This lady lunges for the charger and claims we will have to provide proof to get this charger back."

Lambert, the woman who dropped her charger, recorded the encounter on her phone. In video below, labeled "Part 2" (but is really part 1) shows the beginning of the encounter. The Karen pulls out her phone and says she is going to call the police, then tells bystanders that Lambert and her friend "are threatening me, and they are going to kill me."

Here's the next video. In this one the Karen, presumably speaking with a 911 operator, claims that Lambert and her friend are trying to "beat" her and that "they're already touching me," which is clearly not true.

"I'm not saying I'm not going to give it to you; you have to prove that it's yours," the Karen tells Lambert.

Lambert asks the Karen, "Are you racist or something?"

"Yes I am," says the Karen. "I pick my race over any race. What's your problem?"

Here's the next video. Lambert tries to snatch her charger back but the Karen is too quick for her. The Karen asks Lambert if "your daddy paid for it? Your sister paid for it?" Then the Karen sees a group of mounted police down the path and makes a beeline toward them:

In this video the Karen and the Black women walk toward the cops.

In the final video, The Karen gives false testimony to the cops and Lambert tells the cops what really happened. On the TikTok post, Lambert wrote, "I got the charger back (: they wanted me to wait until she calmed down & walked away… enabling?"

What the YouTube video above for Lambert's story about the encounter and how she got the charger in the first place. She talks about how she is sick of racist Karens and enabling cops who prevent Black people from simply living their lives. It's an incredibly powerful and moving speech.