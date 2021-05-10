Matt's Flights sends you the best discounted airline rates as they happen for $30

You can practically feel the excitement building. After more than a year locked up in our homes and trapped in our own isolated biospheres, vaccinations are happening, COVID restrictions are easing, and Americans seem poised and ready to take advantage of the world's imminent reopening.

With summer right on our doorstep, that newfound exhilaration should put a serious charge into the summer travel plans of thousands as well. And since everybody is ready with bags in hand (and airline ticket prices are already heading back up fast), it'll be more imperative than ever to jump on mistakes or huge airline ticket discounts the second they become available.

Travelers can feast on those last-minute flight options with a subscription to the popular Matt's Flights service, offering the direct hookup between the airlines and you on all the eye-popping travel deals you usually don't hear about until after they're over.

Of course, that's not how Matt plays. Every day, 24/7/365, Matt has his focus on airline ticket prices. Every day, airlines shift and adjust those rates — and way more often than you'd think, they slip in discounted tickets or even make flat-out mistakes, selling tickets for hundreds, or even thousands off their regular price, even though they may only be available for minutes.

Matt is among the first to see those heavily discounted offers when they're made available, then he immediately blasts you with an email so you can run in and take advantage of that big savings before it's gone.

And these aren't just fluke occurrences either. Matt's premium members will get around 12 to 15 (sometimes, even more) deal alerts each month, all keyed to your chosen departure cities and favorite destinations.

In addition to those flash deals, members can also plan the trips they want to take with an unlimited number of custom search requests to guarantee the cheapest airfare for where each traveler wants to go. Plus, Matt's Flights members can also get 1-on-1 travel planning support to guarantee every trip is booked at the lowest possible rate available.

Right now, a one-year subscription to all of Matt's Flights premium plan flight discounts is available now at almost 70 percent off the regular price, a $97 value on sale for only $29.99.

