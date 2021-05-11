Tommy Lee, 22, was fishing for tarpon in the Florida Everglades when one of the locals emerged from the water to greet him. "And I am outta here. Screw that."
Watch Florida fisherman get chased off by a massive alligator
Florida Man wanted for stealing pile of valuable Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia
Orange Park, Florida police are searching for William James Walker, 38, for stealing a trailer containing $12,000 worth of Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia. The items were to be sold at a benefit auction for musician Jimmie Van Zant's cancer charity. Van Zant was the cousin of Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zant. No word whether the… READ THE REST
Florida woman arrested after hurling Whopper in racist Burger King tirade
A 77-year-old woman from The Villages in Florida was charged this week with felony battery after flinging her Whopper sandwich and racial slurs at a Burger King employee, reports Meta Minton with The Villages News. According to the Wildwood Police Department, Judith Ann Black was displeased by the thickness of a tomato slice served in… READ THE REST
Florida Man Outraged After Agreeing To Mutant Mosquito Infestation
Once upon a time there was a company called Oxford Insect Technologies, or Oxitec, that came up with a brilliant solution to reduce the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses: more mosquitoes. Specifically, legions of mutated male Aedes aegypti that have been genetically modified (and EPA-approved!) with a trait that causes their sperm to self-destruct once its… READ THE REST
