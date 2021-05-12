A website that shuts down for the night

nightnight.みんな is a website that closes at night, like a normal place. Code is provided so you can put your website to bed too.

nightnight.みんな (みんな is Japanese for "everyone") is a simple program that allows you to put your website to sleep at bedtime, encouraging your users to go to bed, better supporting their health, wellbeing, and happiness.

As technology creators we tend to build websites that delight, engage, inform, and optimize for profit. Unfortunately, sometimes the "success" of the experience can also hurt the people that use these websites. … By putting your website to sleep at bedtime with night night you can do your part to improve the lives of people that use your website. And by taking universal responsibility for the impact of your website on others, you are taking a small step to improve the world we live in.