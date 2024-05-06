Site tells you where you can order 6,000 species of plant

Get Any Plant is an online aggregator of nurseries and online stores with some 6,000 species of plant to buy. It has Venus Fly Traps, handsome Echevaria, beautiful Salpiglossis, and many more. They're organized by type (flowing, carnivorous, pet safe, etc) and it offers fast facts about many species.

Plant shops have limited selection and fluctuating inventory. We match plants across sites to give you the best selection at the lowest prices

It does not seem to have anything significantly psychoative, presumably because it's not legal to sell or mail them. I searched for divinorum, catha edulis and nicotiana. Just to check, you see.

