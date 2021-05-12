Turn summer viewing on its head with 7 deals on Kodak projectors and accessories

Projection technology has advanced to the point where even a solid recent vintage projector can serve as a brilliant addition to your home viewing options. And now that we're all starting to get out of the house again, you can tech up with a portable or even pocket-sized projector and basically create your own theater environment virtually anywhere.

Summer will present all kinds of opportunities for impromptu viewing parties. From the unscheduled get-togethers to watching movies or shows while lounging in the pool, Kodak has a whole range of cool medium-sized to downright tiny projectors that can be your mobile entertainment hub anywhere you go this season.

How about enjoying a wall-sized screen for your viewing whether you're in the backyard, at the park, or even deep in nature's splendor? This inflatable screen only needs its own included premium air pump to reach its maximum 12-foot screen size in just a few minutes. It's constructed from weather-resistant material and includes weighted feet so the whole backdrop stays grounded, then the whole thing packs down into an easy carrying case when it's time to move on.

Set up a Kodak Flik series projector in the middle of a living room and within minutes, you can be watching virtually any streamable content at more than 12 feet across. Both models feature a full collection of HDMI and USB hookups to connect your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or another device, while its built-in speakers and vertical keystone correction feature provide a stable viewing experience with quality audio.

While the Flik X4 delivers 480p resolution for ultra sharp images, while the Flik X7 ups the ante with its onboard 720p resolution quality for HD-caliber viewing anytime. And both models come with an on-the-go-friendly carrying case. So as long as you have either projectors, you can enjoy your favorite media while traveling.

Meanwhile, Kodak's Luma series of pocket-sized projectors put brilliant image reproduction in a package so small you can slip it in a bag when you don't need it and have it ready at a moment's notice when you do need it. As an Amazon's Choice product, the Luma 75 features DLP technology, one-touch controls, and near-universal device compatibility, all in a unit only 3 inches square. Serving 1080p quality video, it also includes up to two hours of battery life to get through almost any viewing session without any interruptions for recharging.

Meanwhile, the Luna 150 packs a pretty deliberate punch in its own right. Ideal for meetings, presentations, and more, this slim, lightweight projector is ready to work with all your favorite devices as well. From USB and HDMI connectors to integrated Airplay and Miracast screencasting to even a microSd card slot, this is a viewing option that's ready to tackle any and all possibilities — then present them in all their HD glory.

Finally, the absolute premium entries in the Luma series are for those who are hyper serious about their viewing options and will only travel with the best. The Luma 350 comes with the ability to project cinema-quality images thanks to its top-flight DLP projection that presents HD video with vibrant color and ultra-sharp clarity. The unit features a burly 200-lumen lamp, capable of beaming widescreen displays of up to 200 inches across any surface you choose.

And then there's the Luna 450, ready to deliver a true 1080p experience that puts most projectors in its class to shame. It also plays files from USB or HDMI connection ports and supports streaming video over Android apps, thanks to a built-in Android OS backed with several pre-installed apps for a quality playback coming from almost any source. It even connects via both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to wirelessly stream or cast videos from almost any tech nearby.

Prices subject to change.