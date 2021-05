Tesla CEO Elon Musk yesterday announced that the carmaker would no longer accept or trade bitcoin, citing its environmental impact. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are generated by computers performing mathematical busywork referred to as "mining" and the energy used by this now exceeds that of most countries.

Tesla began accepting and speculating in bitcoin in February. The u-turn seems to have angered a lot of crypto bros, but I'm sure they'll smooth their meat quickly for Elon!