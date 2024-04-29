Having fraudulently led investors to believe he was taking Tesla private, Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk bristles at continued oversight.

Elon Musk has failed to get the Supreme Court's help. The SCOTUS failed to comment and simply rejected Musk's appeal of a settlement he voluntarily entered into with the SEC. The settlement requires a lawyer to review his tweets about the company before he is allowed to make them public. Musk's appeal was a groundless waste of time.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place lower-court rulings against Musk, who complained that the requirement amounts to "prior restraint" on his speech in violation of the first amendment. The ruling comes a day after he made an unannounced visit to China aimed at sealing a deal to roll out Tesla's driver assistance features there. The case stems from tweets Musk posted in 2018 in which he claimed he had secured funding to take Tesla private. The tweets caused the company's share price to jump and led to a temporary halt in trading. The settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) included a requirement that his tweets be approved first by a Tesla attorney. It also called for Musk and Tesla to pay civil fines over the tweets in which Musk said he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share. The funding was not secured, and Tesla remains public. The Guardian

