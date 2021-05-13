This pocket-sized printer syncs to your phone to print photos and more instantly

The pace of life is just faster than it used to be. Not so many years ago, if you needed to print an image or make a hard copy of a to-do list, you'd find a nearby printer, connect all your devices, and print it up.

But these days … C'mon, who's gonna stop to find an actual printer anymore? If you can't carry it with you, why bother wasting your time? That led to the creation of the PoooliPrinter L1, a pocket-sized thermal printer that connects right to a smartphone phone to print virtually everything from images to notes and more in seconds.

Just download the Poooli app, connect the PoooliPrint to your phone via Bluetooth, and you can print sticky notes, labels, and photos instantly, all without ink. The unit utilizes Japanese thermal printing technology, printing your chosen images or text on a paper roll that can print up nearly 100 pictures. And this isn't like flimsy receipt paper either — prints are water-resistant, oil proof, scratch-free, and can last up to 25 years. Images are then printed in glorious black and white with 300dpi HD resolution for a clear, but textured printing effect.

In the Pooli app, users also have access to a whole host of editing features they can overlay on images before printing, including filters, adjustments like brightness and contrast, easy rotation and cropping abilities, and more, all without having to process anything through a separate app.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that the PoooliPrint is tiny, virtually weightless (just 6 oz.), and cute as a button. At just over 3 inches square, it can easily fit into a pocket so it's ready to go when needed. It's also sporting a fun bird-like design, with a detachable beak that can be used as a magnet or a card holder. For those who like to print quick stickers, give pictures to friends, or slip images into your journaling, the PooliPrint Printer is seamless.

Regularly $144, shoppers can get the PoooliPrint L1 Inkless Pocket Printer now at 44 percent off, dropping the price down to just $79.99.

