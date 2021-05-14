This 2-quart mini air fryer from Yedi is on sale for only $40 right now

Maybe it was your parents, or maybe, it was a friend. It could've even been with a co-worker over Zoom. But in all likelihood, you've probably had a recent conversation about the ease, efficiency, and health benefits of that buzz-worthy kitchen appliance of the moment: the air fryer.

You had that conversation because, well, almost everybody is at least thinking about what one of those blisteringly fast, healthy cooking machines would look like on their kitchen countertop. And the Yedi Trudy Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer is the perfect appliance to help dip your toes into the world of air frying.

With its streamlined 2-quart size, this fryer is crafted for smaller households, giving solo cookers with limited kitchen space a tool that slides easily into even the tiniest of countertop slivers. But don't mistake the Trudy's economical size with economical performance. With industry-standard power providing a temperature range between 180° and 400°, this little workhorse is ready to pop out your favorite fried treats like chicken, fish, fries, and more in less than 30 minutes.

Even with only a half-hour for making a meal, the Trudy includes a 30-minute cooking timer and mechanical analog dials that can be easily adjusted by hand for just the cooking precision users want. That adaptability doesn't there — cooking times and temperature can even be adjusted or modified while it's actively cooking, allowing for ultra-precise food prep.

Meanwhile, the Trudy looks like a million bucks too, featuring a removable pot, non-stick coating, a removable inner tray, and more packed into its tastefully compact, small footprint frame. Highlighted with gray accents that mesh with Yedi's traditional matte and gloss black, this fryer casts a striking profile in any kitchen, especially from a tool that cuts calories by up to 80 percent, while also leaving a lot less fat behind.

With a retail price of $59, you can save nearly $20 on the Yedi Trudy Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer, dropping the price down to just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.