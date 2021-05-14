Watch: bizarre video of Marjorie Taylor Greene talking through AOC's mail slot: "get rid of your diaper"

In 2019, before her constituents in Georgia elected her to represent them in the Capitol, toxic QAnoner Marjorie Taylor Greene went to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office and spoke at length through AOC's office door mail slot, delivering what can only be described as a semi-coherent rant.

At 12:40 in the video Greene says, "if you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out to be able to talk to the American citizens."

The person who originally deleted the video but it was recovered and reposted by others as a reminder that yesterday wasn't the first time Greene has stalked and verbally accosted AOC. Greene's weird obsession with AOC reminds me of Dan White's unusual interest in Harvey Milk. Let's hope I'm wrong.