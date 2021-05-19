Jamf Now gives companies control of all their Apple devices in one easy interface

Mobile device management seems easy enough. It's just…well, keeping an eye on mobile devices, right?

While that's true, the demands of business mean most of those devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets all need to be integrated into one collective business system network. And, the more a company grows, the more devices need monitoring, each now with their own specific sets of app resources, permissions, and overall access keyed to each individual employee.

That's starting to sound like a much more complicated process now. Especially for a company with a very small–or maybe even no–dedicated IT administrators, riding herd over that ballooning MDM process begins to look more and more nightmarish by the day.

Jamf Now is a one-stop answer for filling that increasingly vital MDM role. Focused solely on Apple products and systems, Jamf Now functions as a business's personal device concierge, setting up, managing, and securing all the devices for outfitting every member of a growing complicated workforce with the specific resources and personal protections they need.

Jamf Now offers users a clean, intuitive interface dashboard, where members create profiles, then set up customized Blueprints to support specific devices all with predetermined apps, restrictions, and settings you choose.

With everybody under the Jamf Now umbrella, it becomes incredibly easy for even a single individual to use the Jamf Now platform to oversee any and all device management needs in one easily accessible place.

Managers can quickly and easily get an overview of all their devices with current system details. Apps can be automatically installed on some or all devices. OS updates can happen automatically. They can even lock a device down to perform just a single app function, perfect as a point of sale device at a retail kiosk or for building customer databases.

As for security, Jamf Now has that covered as well, allowing users to keep devices safe with tools like mandatory password changes, data encryption, or the ability to lock or even completely wipe a device remotely. Nobody wants to lose a device, but it definitely gives a company peace of mind to know that if it does happen, the information on that device never has to fall into the wrong hands.

For those interested in taking the full roster of Jamf Now services out for a test drive, you can open up a free account now which will manage up to three devices. If it feels like a fit for your business, you can then expand that network whenever you like, adding a new device to your account at a cost of only $2 each per month.