Lovely tool that displays street maps like watercolor paintings acquired by Smithsonian

Our hypertalented data viz friends at Stamen Design are known for their interactive cartographical experiments based on open source mapping data. One of my favorite projects is their classic Watercolor Maptiles that presents OpenStreetMap data in the style of watercolor paintings. Yesterday, Stamen announced that Watercolor Maptiles was acquired by the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. It was a great day for Stamen as they also scored a Webby Award for the wonderful "12 Sunsets: Exploring Ed Ruscha's Archive with the Getty." Congratulations Eric Rodenbeck and team!

From the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum's announcement of the Watercolor Maptiles acquisition: