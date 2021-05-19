Seattle pizza shop has the most awesomely 90s website

Dino's Tomato Pie is located on East Olive Way in Seattle. Or, as the website shows:

As far as I can tell, Dino's is second-best pizza shop in Seattle, as well as the oldest pizza shop in Seattle, despite having only opened in 2016. But damn, their website is fully committed to the 90s gag, all the way down to the footer details:

The website is actually the brainchild of a design firm called Never Sink. But I'm frankly impressed by the verisimilitude. Though I'm not sure what kind of pizza it's setting me up to expect…

Dino's Tomato Pie