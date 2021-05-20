Add this versatile rechargeable headlamp to your emergency kit for just $24

Flashlights are great. You likely have one squirreled away in your kitchen drawer, in your vehicle trunk, or in your garage. There are probably even a few more scattered around. But do you have a headlamp? They're about as useful as they come, especially when you don't want to have your hands full with a flashlight, like when you're riding a bike or when your hands are full.

Nextorch's UT Multifunction Rechargeable 170 Lumen Headlamp is just that versatile light source every household needs, offering a host of lighting options and mounting positions to be the be-all, end-all solution whenever you need hands-free illumination.

Weighing just over 1 oz., the UT10 is a dual light source with four different lighting modes. Users can choose between a 170 lumen white light high beam, or a softer 20 lumens white low light. For emergencies or a very low-key version of night vision, you can also switch to a constant 5 lumens red light, or a red flashing mode to really get attention.

Meanwhile, this light doesn't get bogged down by batteries either, recharging via USB direct charge. The built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery serves all the environmentally friendly power this economic headlamp needs. It even has its own low battery indicator, so all you need is a light tap to know exactly how much power still remains in reserve.

At just 2.5 inches across, this headlamp is small enough to slip into a backpack, bag, or even a pocket to go almost anywhere and be ready for action at a moment's notice. With a light that versatile, you need accessory options that are just as varied, so this light comes with its own head strap, a cap clip, a bike mount, and a helmet clip to be used almost anywhere.

Regularly $29, shoppers can also take another $7 off the price of the UT Multifunction Rechargeable 170 Lumen Headlamp from Nextorch by using the code LUMEN7 at checkout. That drops the price down to a very consumer-friendly $16.99.

