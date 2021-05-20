Look at these photos of neighborhoods and try to tell if they voted Biden or Trump

The New York Times has an interactive quiz: "We selected 10,000 American neighborhoods at random. If we dropped you into one of them, could you guess how most people there voted?"
I got 15 correct out of 20. A solid C!
