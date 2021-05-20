Juvenile court judge back in jail on child porn charge

Milwaukee County Children's Court judge Brett Blomme spent a night in jail on child porn charges earlier this year and will be spending more there after his court appearance Wednesday. Blomme did not seek bail, his lawyer says, as part of a "tactical, strategic" approach to his case, so he was taken into federal custody after the hearing. Blomme pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The AP:

According to the criminal complaint, the DOJ began investigating Blomme in February after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Blomme had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November.

In March, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued an order saying Blomme is temporarily prohibited from exercising the powers of a circuit judge in the State of Wisconsin. The court concluded Blomme is unable to properly perform his official duties due to the pending criminal proceedings against him, and added that the public interest required he be temporarily relieved of his duties.