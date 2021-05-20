Protect your pets from predators with very punk body armor

Bald eagles are back in the US and that's good news for everyone except maybe for your small pets in certain parts of the country. CoyoteVest makes body armor for dogs and cats that's covered in tough Kevlar and spikes to protect against talons and teeth. The long whiskers are meant to scare off attackers from above.

"Eagles are strong enough to carry a 12-pound salmon, so a four-pound dog is nothing," Mark Robokoff, proprietor of AK Bark pet shop in Anchorage, Alaska, told the Wall Street Journal.