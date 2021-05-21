Chewy is the best place to shop online for all of your pet supplies, paws down

Millennials love their pets. Like, a lot. And they don't hold back when it comes to spending money on pet care, diet, toys, and general well-being.

A recent report says the generation spends more than boomers on their pets, and they're damn proud of it. And wanting to spend that money at a brand that values pets just as much as they do is a key factor when it comes to financial decisions.

It's pretty hard to imagine that there might be such a company, but we found one that comes pretty close and they're proving it with their exceptional online shopping experience, huge selection of interesting products, and dedicated customer service for the pets that we love.

Our pets deserve the best and the best is what you get when you shop online at Chewy.com.

A Unique Line of Products for Every Type of Pet

Unlike big-box retailers, Chewy only sells pet-related products and their inventory is massive. Not only will you find the most popular brands of pet food, pet supplies, and pet toys on the site, but you'll also find some Chewy-exclusive brands.

One of the most popular lines of pet food they offer, American Journey, is one of Chewy's private-label lines. The American Journey recipes are available in grain-free wet cat food and dog food, dry dog food, cat and dog treats, and salmon oil. Every American Journey recipe is manufactured in the USA using trusted ingredients from around the world.

For pet supplies, you'll notice a lot of products under the name Frisco. Frisco has all the pet goods you need to be an awesome and respected pet parent. From cat litter and dog poop bags to plush dog beds and cat caves to pet apparel and dog crates, there's a ton to explore at prices that won't leave you broke.

Worried about quality? Don't be. Chewy operates their own fulfillment centers (a total of 11 placed strategically across the U.S.) to ensure quality control and that customers receive the 1–2-day shipping they're expecting.

4 Paws Up for Customer and Community Service

When it comes to customer service, Chewy has raised the bar for all pet retailers.

The pet experts at Chewy know that customers are the center of everything they do so they make sure to go above and beyond for their furry and not-so-furry clientele by providing support 24/7, even on holidays and weekends. With over 3,000 customer service representatives across the U.S., there's always a real person available to help you out via phone, email, chat, and social media.

And we're not just talking about answering support tickets; we're talking about sending handwritten holiday cards, stunning pet portraits, and even a sympathy card and bouquet of flowers when one of their customers has a pet that crosses the rainbow bridge.

Chewy gives back, too. They're passionate (maybe even a little obsessive) about supporting pets and making a positive impact in communities across the country. In 2020 alone, Chewy donated more than $30M in pet food, products, and other essential goods with a focus on those communities most affected by the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They even have a wishlist feature that gives shelters and rescues the ability to curate a list of items they need, which can then be accessed and purchased by customers directly.

It's no wonder that Chewy has been recognized by Newsweek for "America's Best Customer Service" for the past three consecutive years.

Chewy's Online Pet Pharmacy is Something to Bark About

Not only does Chewy.com have award-winning customer service representatives, but they also have an amazing team of licensed pharmacy technicians and pharmacists. In addition to stocking a large volume of prescription pet food for those pets with medical conditions that require a special diet, they carry pet prescriptions for all types of animals, including veterinary medicines for dehydration, skin, and coat, allergy, and antibiotics for small animals, birds, reptiles, and horses.

You can browse Chewy's pet pharmacy to find the medications that your pet takes, and ordering is simple—all you need is a current prescription from your vet. Once your prescription has been received and approved, it will be delivered right to your doorstep in less than a week. Add your pet's prescriptions to Autoship, and you'll be set every time you need a refill.

We're not saying you'll love shopping at Chewy.com as much as you love your pet, but it'll certainly upgrade the experience of stocking supplies with competitive pricing on cool products, speedy shipping, and the level of customer service you simply expect at this point.