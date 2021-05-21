Listen to the most adorable wolf pup howl for the first time

This four-week-old baby wolf in Minnesota experiments with howling for the first time on its own, according to Voyageurs Wolf Project, and it's much louder – and cuter – than I expected. Way to go pup!
Via Laughing Squid
