The award-winning ComfoBuds Pro earbuds pack killer sound and features for $90

In the ultra-competitive earbuds market, it's tough for a new manufacturer to jump into the fray and get any level of attention against so many entrenched, long-standing competitors. 1More has beaten those long odds, not only selling over 38 million units in 25 countries over the past four years but receiving one of the industry's highest honors in 2021 — a CES Innovation Award.

The 1More ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones earned that honor with high marks across all categories for a quality audio product, including bold, authentic sound, a range of useful features, a sleek, modern design, and attention to comfort and ease of long-term listening at a reasonable price that prompted the Verge to call the ComfoBuds Pros "a fantastic pair of budget headphones."

The praise starts with the ComfoBuds' dynamic sound, delivered with 13.4 mm composite dynamic drivers for a rich, authentic, and balanced sound with extended bass, clear mids, and silky highs. On top of that, the buds were tuned by Grammy-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi to deliver a fully balanced, precise soundscape your favorite music demands.

The sound is only more powerful thanks to 1More's proprietary QuietMax active noise cancellation technology. Their approach brings together hybrid ANC with three adjustable modes, precise audio tuning, and wind noise reduction for effective noise cancellation. Each earbud has three mics that work together to screen out unwanted environmental noise while still offering a pass-through mode to make sure listeners aren't completely cut off from the outside world.

On top of the brilliant sound, the ComfoBuds Pro looks like a million bucks. Crafted to evoke an image of dripping liquid metal, this streamlined design with narrowed-down tip ends sit perfectly balanced in your ear, a sound intersection between comfort and artistic flair.

Along with the full 28 hours of battery life, you get from the ComfoBuds and their accompanying charging case. These buds also have a quick charge feature to get up to 2 hours of playtime with just a 15-minute charge.

Of course, the real selling point of the 1More ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones packs all that power, noise cancellation, and style for under $100. Right now, they're on sale for $15 off, dropping your price to only $89.99.

Prices subject to change.