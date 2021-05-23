Chromebook turned 10 this month. Celebrate with 10 models on sale for up to 52% off

It's hard to believe, but the announcement of the first Chromebooks happened 10 years ago this month. We know, we didn't buy a gift either. Thankfully, some of the biggest Chromebook vendors aren't taking that personally — and instead, they're actually offering gifts of their own.

Right now, you can take advantage of discount offers on 10 new and refurbished Chromebook models from four of the top makers of these handy travel computers that continue to blur the lines between tablets and laptops. With the world opening back up, you can now tuck one of these portable powerhouses under your arm as you travel at up to 52 percent off the regular price.

One of the original Chromebook makers since 2011, Acer continues to produce top-notch portables. This laptop is no exception, powered by a 1.4GHz Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM to handle all your daily tasks like web browsing and streaming. In addition to its 16GB storage and a punchy 11.6-inch LED HD display, this Chromebook also sports a battery life of up to 8.5 hours on a single charge.

This model from Dell brings together speed, security, and a processor with some punch in a lightweight, stylish frame. With both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Intel Celeron 2955U dual-core processor makes for some jaunty computing, offering speed and power to get through your regular tasks. It also packs a full suite of protection levels to stave off viruses, malware, and other online nasties.

Another OG on the Chromebook scene, HP has a pair of available models on sale now, both well suited for getting work done before relaxing and checking your favorite apps. The G4 boasts a fast Intel Celeron CPU, the versatile Chrome OS, embedded security, and wireless connections, all running on up to 11 hours of battery life. Meanwhile, the G1 ($115; originally $160) was minted in 2019 and includes all the latest Chromebook features from a 720p HD webcam to a 14-inch LED touchscreen display, all in a package that weighs less than 4 lbs.

Meanwhile, this Chromebook is so stacked you'd swear it was a laptop. Between the 14-inch screen, the beefy AMD Dual-Core 2.5GHz processor, and the large 32GB of storage space, this Chromebook has the horses to not only surf the web or watch videos but even handle multitasking jobs at the same time. And it also comes in that ultra-clean, snow-white casing that makes the whole thing look fantastic.

Finally, Lenovo is showing up with discounts on several of their top refurbished Chromebook models, including the N21 and N22 ($119.99; originally $160). Both feature dual-core Intel Celeron processors, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage space, and both are designed with reliability, ruggedness, and ease of use in mind. As the workhorse of the Lenovo Chromebook line, the N series is made for real-world computing for you to check emails, watch videos, and handle quick paperwork virtually anywhere.

To touch or not to touch, that's the question with these two Thinkpad varieties. Both versions can keep users up to speed with their Intel Celeron processors, 4GB RAM, and 16GB of storage. They even have front-facing cameras for video conferencing and chatting. Plus, the touchscreen model ($145; originally $179) can be used in a tablet mode, like a laptop, or virtually anything in between.

If you're looking for a Chromebook for your kids or one that could absorb a little damage throughout its life, this 100E is designed for serious durability. Built tough with rubber bumpers, reinforced ports and hinges, and mechanically anchored and water-resistant keys, this Chromebook is engineered to handle the shock and awe of real-world use. With a MediaTek 8173C processor doing all the heavy lifting and multitasking, this battle-tested Chromebook runs up to 10 hours, good enough to handle an entire school day — and then some.

