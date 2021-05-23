This beautiful glass and steel French press is only $33 right now

If you just need a cup of joe in the morning, there are any number of simple coffeemakers on Amazon for less than $20. For a little bit more, you can level up to a drip coffee system that's programmable, or serves multiple cups at once, or will even warm your cup for you while you're away.

Of course, there are also those who value a coffee's quality above its convenience. For those connoisseurs, French press brewing serves up a richer, more robust flavor than typical drip methods, getting more natural flavor from the grounds. And since that process takes a little more precision than those typical makers, the Madrid Premium French Press is just the type of brewing system that serious java lovers can appreciate.

First, this French press from Grosche isn't just assembled — it's crafted. Designed with a fine-crafted chrome housing, a premium high-quality Borosilicate glass beaker carafe, and an 18/8 heavy gauge rod and filter, the Madrid is engineered for those who know what French press is supposed to taste like.

Users just add course ground coffee beans to the press, pour in piping hot water, let it sit for 3 to 4 minutes, then gently press the plunger down. That delivers a rich tasting coffee that beats a percolator pot or traditional drip coffee maker every time.

The 34 oz. capacity makes eight small cups or two to three large cups of coffee. This dual filter system also works like a dream for brewing tea as well, all in a maker that's also completely dishwasher safe. And it doesn't hurt that this gorgeous glass and steel brewer also looks fantastic just sitting on your kitchen counter.

The Grosche Madrid Premium French Press retails for $39, but it's available now for almost 20 percent off, down to only $32.95.

