Watch: angry cyclist wants to see the rule that allows disabled man to ride motorized bike on the trail

In this footage shot on a forest trail, a man intercepts another rider on an Outrider-style disability e-bike and demands he prove he is allowed to use it there. "Show me the rule saying you're allowed to do this," he says.

Charitably, this is a good example of how ego takes over when a mistake is made and prevents one from apologizing and moving on. But it's also hard to ignore other things—such as the other cyclist waving their nose as if the disabled person stinks—which suggest a more considered cruelty. In any case, a sterling advertisement for minding one's own business.