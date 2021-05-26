The video above shows Marvel Comics editor Stan Lee in 1966, talking about the new Captain America animated cartoon. Bald and mustache-less, he looks a bit bland for the era. Cut to 1977 and he's got a toupee and mustache that would put him in front of the line for Hef's Grotto. The interesting thing is that in both videos he says the same thing — Marvel comics are successful because they are about ordinary people who've been given superpowers. It's a good approach, and one that seems to be absent from most movies featuring Marvel superheroes.
Look at how Stan Lee transformed himself into a real-life superhero
