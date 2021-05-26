This lightweight minimalist wallet is extremely slim and protects your vital data

When you get a new leather wallet, that bi-fold or even tri-fold design feels brimming with coolness and possibility. But before long, it's not only jammed full of cards, photos, and cash, but all kinds of assorted odds and ends, like business cards, receipts, and post-it notes. Once you've onboarded all that stuff, that once slim wallet is now weighted down like there's a brick in your pocket.

Our advice: trim it down. The Zenlet 2+ minimalist wallet pares down your wallet contents to the absolute bare essentials, all packed into a compact, quick access aluminum frame that tidies up your stuff while supplying much-needed high-tech protection to your sensitive information.

Crafted from aluminum and stainless steel, the Zenlet 2+ only weighs just over 2 oz. with an extremely compact design, including no extra compartments for an ultra-slim profile that's only a half-inch thick.

But don't confuse compact with limited. This wallet has a smartly designed thumb-slide mechanism that peels back the cover to fan out up to 12 cards with a flourish, so you can get to any card you need instantly. And since there are safety concerns your old school leather wallet never dreamed of, the Zenlet 2+ combats modern crime head-on with its own RFID tray. That shielding prevents nefarious card readers from illicitly stealing your card info when they get too close.

That protection can be used to your advantage thanks to the Zenlet's super convenient tap and pay functionality. By popping an IC card into the easy tap and pay tray, you can use your contactless cards to pay for items with just a simple tap of your wallet. With all those security measures and optimized payment abilities, the Zenlet 2+ offers a robust level of convenience and protection, all at the same time.

You can streamline your entire wallet situation with the Zenlet 2+ minimalist wallet, a $164 value now on sale for only $131.95.

Prices subject to change.