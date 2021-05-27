Get 2 years of SurShark VPN coverage for barely more than $20 a year

With hundreds of VPN services vying for your attention, it's tough to determine which ones actually live up to the hype and which ones aren't quite as dedicated to privacy. That's why it's always instructive when a respected outlet like TechRadar releases its list of the top VPNs of 2021. Every year, the best rise to the top, and once again, SurfShark VPN made TechRadar's top 5, just as they had done last year. And as part of this week's Memorial Day Sale, you can get 2 years of cost-effective VPN coverage for just $42.74.

Surshark's appeal stems from its expansive network reach, a web of more than 1,200 servers worldwide in 60 countries offering loads of connection options at blisteringly fast speeds. Meanwhile, SurfShark's formidable roster of security features don't hurt either, with military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption and IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols ensuring a user's vital information never falls prey to internet thieves, government snoops, or anyone else online. SurfShark assures a user's IP address remains fully cloaked at all times, never allowing outside forces to track your activity or infiltrate your systems, even if you're on a suspect public Wi-Fi connection.

Along with the speed of their optimized, torrent-friendly servers, SurfShark also scores with users for all of its helpful extras, including CleanWeb, which blocks all ads, trackers, and catchy malware you can pick up while browsing the web. There's also a kill switch with instantly severs your downloads and other connections to preserve your protection should your VPN coverage unexpectedly drop.

SurfShark also enforces a strict no-logging policy, never keeping any records of its users' activity that could ever be weaponized in the wrong hands. It's one of few VPN providers that will protect an unlimited number of connected devices, allowing users to secure every web-enabled device in their home across multiple family members, all under the same account.

This 2-year subscription to SurfShark VPN is on sale at one of its lowest prices of the year with this Memorial Day sale. A $290 value, it's now on sale for just $42.74.

Prices subject to change.