Relieve pain and muscle soreness with this CBD-infused balm, now 20% off

If it works when you smoke it and it works when you ingest it, then why wouldn't CBD-infused products work when you rub them into your skin? The answer is … they do. And very, very well, according to users who swear by the effects of CBD-invigorated creams, lotions, and salves looking to offer relief from aches and pains or help with skin conditions.

While actual research is still mostly small-scale, the findings on CBD rubs are very encouraging. A 2016 study linked topical CBD with relief from arthritis pain and inflammation. Meanwhile, the American Academy of Dermatology concluded CBD products can help in cases of acne, eczema, and psoriasis, among other skin ailments. The Recover 600mg CBD Muscle Recovery Rub by Common Ground can let you try it out for yourself, offering a full spectrum hemp extract blend that quickly targets pain and tension so users can find the relief they're looking for.

Originally formulated as a post-workout recovery tool, Recover goes right to the source of what ails you, working wonders on everything from back pain, joint and muscle soreness, to headaches. Packed with a handful of natural ingredients including organic Cupuaçu butter as well as peppermint, lemon, and sandalwood essential oils, the star of Recover is still the 600mg dose of Colorado farmed, extracted, and formulated hemp.

Cultivated in small batches with no artificial flavors or additives, this GMO-free, gluten-free, and vegan rub is a completely holistic answer to calming the bark of sore, tired, or inflamed muscles throughout your body. Each bottle holds an approximately one to two month supply, which should be enough time to help buyers check out the true impact of CBD rub for themselves.

