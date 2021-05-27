This portable, Wi-Fi-enabled personal air conditioner is over 40% off for Memorial Day

Do we even need to tell you it's going to be a hotter-than-average summer? Sure, everybody and their mother is forecasting it. But did you really need a meteorologist to make it official? Every summer seems to get worse, with the last seven years being the warmest years on record.

It's time to get more proactive about your summer comfort, and we don't just mean flip flops and cutoffs. You want to stay cool during the summer and you'd prefer it not come at the expense of your summer energy bill. Instead, you can localize the cooling in your home with the EvaSmart 2, an intelligent portable air conditioner that spreads cool air without pumping it to every corner of your home.

At about 8 by 8 inches in size, the EvaSmart almost looks like an old-school clock radio. Instead, you can stake out this unit on your desktop or coffee table and create your own personal climate bubble using natural evaporative technology. Just fill the 44 oz. water tank, plug it in, press the button, and you're off.

While similar coolers use cellulose filters, EvaSmart instead uses its own patented EvaBreeze material composed of inorganic nanofibers. That may not sound like a big deal, but it is, leaving no place for bacteria, mold, and other airborne irritants to collect in your cooler, only to be blown back into the air. In fact, it cools, humidifies, and cleans dust particles from the air, all at the same time, so it eliminates the need for other devices like a humidifier.

Of course, the real measure of the EvaSmart is how well it cools your space, and this unit delivers. It can cool an area in front of the device of more than 30 square feet, so your desk, sitting area, or bed stays cool, even if the rest of your home is sweltering.

EvaSmart 2 is Wi-Fi-enabled and fully controllable through an Android or iOS app. It also connects easily with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and other smart home platforms for simple voice command control. Plus, the unit has a built-in LED lighting panel that can change colors based on the vibe you want to create in your space.

Regularly $269, you can enjoy even deeper savings on the EvaSmart 2 Personal Air Conditioner thanks to the current Memorial Day Sale. In addition to the usual price cut, you can save another nearly $20, dropping the price to only $161.97 if you make your purchase before June 2.

Prices subject to change.