Woman punches a flight attendant and knocks out her teeth

New video shows an altercation between Vyvianna Quinonez and a Southwest Airlines flight attendant. A union representative says the flight attendant lost two teeth when she was struck. Quinonez who was arrested on battery charges claims it was self-defense. pic.twitter.com/aCAHGHxF5b — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) May 26, 2021

It's unlikely that Vyvianna Quinonez (28) will be enjoying free Southwest peanuts in the foreseeable future. The Antelope Valley, California resident is out on bail after being arrested and charged with felony battery for knocking out two teeth of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant.

Quinonez "repeatedly ignored standard inflight instructions and became verbally and physically abusive upon landing," a Southwest spokesperson said in a statement.

A passenger on the flight recorded Quinonez "getting up from her aisle seat to attack the flight attendant, unleashing at least half a dozen punches before a male passenger intervened," reports Yahoo News.

A person who claimed to be a passenger on the plane posted an account on Facebook:

As we are pulling up to the gate, a woman in the back row took off her seat belt and stood up. The flight attendant told her to keep her seat belt fastened while we were still moving. What I saw was the flight attendant in the front suddenly start screaming "No, No, No! Stop!"" and running toward the back. I thought maybe someone was trying to open the back doors at first, but the woman in the back was attacking the flight attendant, punching her in the head. While the flight attendant was staggering back with a bloody face, we were all told to stay in our seats while they brought in police to remove the unruly passenger. Good grief people. Lady, welcome to the "no fly list."

Quinonez says she was acting in self-defense and has told reporters that she won't discuss the incident without a lawyer.