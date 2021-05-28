A 33-year-old cop who posted antivax content died from Covid-19

It is with great sadness that we share 33-year-old Denver Sheriff Deputy Daniel "Duke" Trujillo passed away last evening from COVID-19 complications. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/FACuhzgy9d — Denver Sheriff (@DenverSheriff) May 27, 2021

A Denver Sheriff's deputy, who belittled people that received Covid-19s vaccinations, died from complications of Covid-19 on Wednesday. Daniel "Duke" Trujillo (33) was a deputy sheriff for 7 years.

From Newsweek:

Trujillo had previously shared social media content that appeared to reject the COVID vaccine. A Facebook profile photo updated in early May said "I have an immune system," a common refrain among those eschewing pandemic-era precautionary measures. In late April, Trujillo's profile picture bore a banner that read "I don't care if you've had your vaccine."

It's not known how many people Trujillo infected as a result of his refusal to get vaccinated.

Trujillo will also be remembered for beating an inmate with nunchaku in 2016, a policy violation that earned him a 60-day suspension. According to The Denver Post, in 2017 "Deputy Daniel Trujillo, who was hired in 2014, was suspended without pay for 60 days after he violated the department's use-of-force policy when he beat the inmate's outstretched arms with nunchaku and also used the weapon to squeeze the inmate's arms, according to his disciplinary letter, which was obtained by The Denver Post through an open records request."