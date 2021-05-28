Cops raid suspected weed grow op only to find bitcoin mine

A West Midlands Police drone in England spotted a building roof throwing off infrared and people furtively coming and going from the building at all hours: the sure signs of an illegal weed farm. They raided it only to find a bitcoin mine. The mine was stealing electricity, though, so they managed to chalk up a win all the same.

Instead of cannabis plants they found a bank of about 100 computer units. The force said the cryptocurrency "mine" had stolen thousands of pounds of electricity…"It had all the hallmarks of a cannabis cultivation set-up and I believe it is only the second such crypto mine we have encountered in the West Midlands," she said. The computer equipment has been seized but no arrests have been made, the force said.