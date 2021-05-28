The GhostBed Luxe is the coolest mattress on the planet, and it's over $500 off

With summer temperatures boiling up, many hot sleepers are dreading the coming months. No matter how much tossing and turning you do, and no matter how low you turn the thermostat down, some bedrooms just never seem to cool off. And that turns the average mattress into more of a bed of hot coals for those who sweat their way through summer nights.

For those overheated sleepers, the GhostBed Luxe 13" Cooling Mattress has a lot to live up to, billing itself as the coolest bed in the world. Fortunately, they work to back up that claim by producing the only mattress with core and surface cooling tech aimed at keeping hot sleepers and their partners cool and comfortable.

In fact, the GhostBed is actually cool to the touch, the result of its unique seven-layer structure. That starts with the Ghost Ice Fabric, Cooling Fiber, and Gel Memory Foam layers, featuring a plush, soft cooling textile with an inch-thick fiber woven in that provides cool burst airflow technology through the covering. It's finished with an inch of gel memory foam for that "GhostHug" feeling of contoured comfort.

The Ghost Ice Layer comes next, developed by sleep scientists with a thermo-sensitivity technology that senses heat and adjusts to disperse it, keeping sleepers cool. After another layer of Ghost Memory Foam, the Ghost Bounce Layer, is another proprietary innovation, contouring like memory foam with added elevation. The base consists of a high-density layer that provides ideal support, durability, and longevity to keep your sleep crisp and cool for years to come. Memory foam often gets a bad rap for retaining heat, but hand in hand with the GhostBed Luxe's cooling layers, sleepers get the full-body support without sacrificing that lower temperature.

Recommended by Consumer Reports just last year, the GhostBed rolls right out of the box then expands, finally settling at a rock-solid 6.5 on the Comfort Scale, striking a nearly bullseye position between optimal support and bounce. That's perfect for couples where one partner wants to sleep in a cloud, while the other feels better sleeping on aboard.

And with the current deal, you can save over $500 off the cost of a GhostBed Luxe 13" Cooling Mattress. Regularly $1,745 for the Queen size, it's now 29 percent off, down to only $1,221.99. You can also save that same 29 percent off a King-sized model, now reduced to just $1,431.99.

Prices subject to change.