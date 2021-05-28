These noise-canceling headphones give Bose and Sony a run for their money for just $72

When you're an audiophile and you think headphones, your mind invariably goes to a few key brand names. You know, the usual suspects of premium headphones. Names like Sennheiser, Bose, or Sony. While those names have certainly earned their legendary status, it doesn't make them the be-all, end-all word on quality.

In fact, there are smaller brands that deliver quality cans that could run the Pepsi Challenge against some of the big names. One of those spirited contenders is Treblab, who proudly trumpet their quality underdog status with their Treblab Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones.

They're called the Z2's because Treblab claims they feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of their competitors. While you have to appreciate their brashness, they back that claim up with the Z2's active noise cancelation, a feature that usually comes in models twice this price.

As part of Treblab's advanced Sound2.0 technology, T-Quiet active noise cancelation uses powered mics to assess ambient sound, actively squashing unwanted noise around the listener so all they can hear is the music.

Since the sound is any listener's biggest consideration, the Z2s come prepared on that front as well, packing crystal clear sound from its top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers.

Despite their size, the Z2s are also surprisingly nimble, even designed to serve as effective gym headphones with their premium, ultra-soft materials that mold to the natural shape of your ear for a custom fit. Meanwhile, the swivel ear-cups absorb any pressure and don't warm the ears.

In addition to supporting Siri and Google Voice assistants via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the Z2s are also built to last, with up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. An Amazon's Choice, iMore said the Treblab Z2s are a stellar selection "if you're on a budget, but don't want to sacrifice the quality of your audio experience."

Retailing for $259, that budget will remain unbroken with the Treblab Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones, especially with their extra Memorial Day Sale price cut. They're now down to $71.97 with this discount.

Prices subject to change.