Guards didn't notice prison inmate had beheaded cellmate and was wearing parts of his body

At Corcoran State Prison in March 2019, Jaime Osuna used a makeshife knife to decapitate and dissect Luis Romero, his cellmate. A new report found that prison guards didn't notice the torture, the killing or the hours-long dismemberment that followed, falsely reported that Romero was alive after supposedly checking the cell, didn't notice Osuna wearing a "necklace made of Romero's body parts", and faults the California Department of Corrections for bungling its investigation.

The family's lawsuit also questions why Romero was in a cell with Osuna, a convicted killer and "self-styled satanist" with a history of attacking his cellmates, according to the newspaper. "The idea that my client had to sue in order to get basic questions answered about her son's death is disheartening," said Justin Sterling, the attorney for Romero's mother.

Osuna is serving a life sentence for killing and torturing Yvette Pena, 27, at a motel in Bakersfield and a judge already ruled that he is not competent to stand trial for Romero's murder.

The AP reports that Osuna has a "flair for Charles Manson-like satanic antics," so I have inaugurated the "flair" tag for this post.