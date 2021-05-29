The Spade and its amazing Wi-Fi camera are an ingenious ear cleaning tool

If you've never heard of cerumen, you're not alone. It's more commonly known as earwax, and while it may seem sort of gross, but mostly benign, cerumen can actually be a problem. While it's mostly contained to children and seniors, cerumen can get impacted inside the ear, actually impacting the hearing of about 10 percent of the population at a given time.

While doctors always get jumpy at the suggestion of instruments like cotton swabs being used to clean the inside of anyone's ears, tools for making sure ear canals are clean as a whistle don't have to be dangerous. With the Spade Smart Ear Wax Remover, users extract cerumen buildup inside the ear with surgical precision — because they can actually see what they're removing.

If a cotton swab is like flying blind for cleaning your ears, the Spade is like having a cockpit jam-packed with a GPS. With a swab, you can't see your cleaning field, which can often either just mash cerumen around or even push it deeper inside your ear.

The Spade is outfitted with a 3-megapixel, Wi-Fi-connected sensor camera, which syncs to the free Spade app on your phone to feed a live image when the probe is inside the ear. Thanks to the 6 inner-mounted LED lights floodlighting the scene, users have a clear view so the replaceable ear pick attachment can gently scoop out any wax building up in there.

Even with all those lights, the Spade always remains room temperature to the touch, avoiding any uncomfortable overheating. And for extra convenience, the Spade comes with a 3-in-1 charger, dock, and storage container, allowing the whole unit to sit on your bathroom counter keeping the Spade's 350mAh battery fully charged for up to 60 days of cleaning before recharging.

Normally $126, the Spade Smart Ear Wax Remover is currently on sale for only $80.97 as a part of our Memorial Day sale.

