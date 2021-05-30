John Oliver rails on breakfast cereal marketing

Just yesterday I was sitting around remembering how great cereal box marketing was in the 70s.
John Oliver's Memorial Day Weekend special YouTube video is 6 minutes or so of castigating what was once a wonderful marketing effort.
Just yesterday I was sitting around remembering how great cereal box marketing was in the 70s.
John Oliver's Memorial Day Weekend special YouTube video is 6 minutes or so of castigating what was once a wonderful marketing effort.
This friendly clown is thrilled to be eating a bowl of Sugar Rice Krinkles in this 1956 commercial. The video begins when Krinkles the clown pops his head out of a miniature house with a rooster on it. He then explains the joy of Sugar Rice Krinkles cereal and looks like he's having the time… READ THE REST
Federal agents in Cincinnati, Ohio intercepted a shipment of corn flakes frosted with cocaine on its way from South America to a private residence in Hong Kong. A US Customs and Border Protection dog sniffed out the flake on the flakes. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the officers reportedly found white powder in the packaging… READ THE REST
I think my love for mid-century design comes from watching Saturday morning cereal commercials as a kid. But rewatching them, I realize that the mini-stories told in the commercials are often depressing and disturbing. This compilation includes pitches for Cocoa Puffs (with a disturbingly unhinged bird), Apple Jacks (the most expensive cereal on the shelf… READ THE REST
Take a look around the training room for any major professional team and you'll see several examples of the toll that heightened activity can take on the human body. Considering these athletes compete at the highest level the human body can achieve, it shouldn't come as a shock when us mortals feel achy after a day… READ THE REST
When was the last time there was a new addition to your bed sheet rotation? Has there been a new set of sheets on your bed in the last 18 to 24 months? For many, the answer is probably no. And while you might be surprised to hear it, you're actually supposed to be turning over… READ THE REST
Not too long ago, buying a flying drone for under $100 all but guaranteed you'd be back in the market for one soon — at that price point, they were often all but definitely going to disappoint. But the market has changed. Now, you can not only find some quality drones that don't break the century… READ THE REST