Franken Berry's long-lost cousin, Carmella Creeper, joins Monster Cereals squad

For the first time in 35 years, General Mills has added a new monster to the Monster Cereals gang, their first lady one. Carmella Creeper joins Frute Brute, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, and Yummy Mummy later this year.

Some backstory, from General Mills:

Carmella Creeper is the long-lost cousin of Franken Berry as well as a zombie DJ with an edgy sound who is always the life of the party. Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters' haunted mansion with her limited-edition cereal featuring caramel-apple-flavored pieces with colored Monster marshmallows.

That's not all. This Halloween, all the Monsters are coming together for a Monster Mash Remix Cereal, a mishmash of all their flavors. Yep, that's Carmella Creeper, Frute Brute, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, and Yummy Mummy in one box. (Yum…?)