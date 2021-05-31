Save over 60% on this natural cotton rope hammock perfect for summer

There is literally no image or feeling that better encapsulates the spring and summer months than blissfully enjoying the weather in your own backyard, crashed out peacefully in your own hammock. Of course, hammocks are kind of a whole thing, aren't they? They always seem like a brilliant idea, but have you worked out the logistics? And more importantly, is it actually going to feel as relaxing as it looks? Cheap nylon mesh hammocks can often leave a lot to be deserved, all the way down to the waffle pattern on the backs of your thighs after hanging out.

Yellow Leaf is working to make the hammock question as easy as possible. Their Natural Cotton Rope Hammock combines the comfort, softness, and old-school rustic look of a well-constructed, safe, and feather-light lounging experience that can do justice to all your idle fantasies of what hammock life should be.

These hammocks are quality through and through, right down to the signature of the artisan hammock weaver who created it by hand. Each Yellow Leaf hammock is hand-dyed and woven from 100 percent natural cotton, using a thicker weaving yarn with more than 150,000 interwoven loops to create a softer, more comfortable feel than other hammocks.

These hammocks are made to contour to each body for a true sense of weightlessness, holding up to 400 lbs. when probably anchored for a type of total relaxation any user seeks.

While each Yellow Leaf work has its own unique pattern and color sequence, they each share a meticulous attention to craftsmanship. In fact, that craftsmanship is part of Yellow Leaf's story. In addition to making high-quality hammocks, the company is also dedicated to creating high-wage, flexible jobs for working moms in rural Thailand.

From extreme poverty, Yellow Leaf hammock weavers earn a prosperity wage to reach middle-class security for themselves and their children, all as they ply their expert weaving skills on your special hammock. So buying from Yellow Leaf is an all-around win-win.

Hand-picked as part of the "Oprah's Favorite Things" list, you can enjoy a Yellow Leaf Natural Cotton Rope Hammock for just $71.97 as a part of our Memorial Day sale, which ends June 2.

