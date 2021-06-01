A family of burrowing superb owls

Even cuter than owls are baby owls.
There are so many great videos with fun facts about owls.
This year's superb owl was a housewarming gift from my friend Bonnie, who knows me far too well. As a bonus: this year's superb owl ring. READ THE REST
Space owls. READ THE REST
This owl was a gift from an absolutely lovely woman. I declare it Superb Owl 2018. READ THE REST
